Insiders are probably glad they sold their shares in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) after 13% drop

Over the past year, insiders sold US$451k worth of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) stock at an average price of US$6.61 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company's market valuation decreased by US$21m after the stock price dropped 13% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Personalis Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Senior VP & CFO Aaron Tachibana was not the only time they sold Personalis shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$54k worth of shares at a price of US$12.92 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$3.08. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In total, Personalis insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGM:PSNL Insider Trading Volume September 26th 2022

I will like Personalis better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insiders At Personalis Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at Personalis. Insiders sold just US$38k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Does Personalis Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own US$2.0m worth of Personalis stock, about 1.4% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Personalis Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little more insider selling, but no insider buying, in the last three months. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. We're a little cautious about the insider selling at Personalis. We also note that, as far as we can see, insider ownership is fairly low, compared to other companies. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Personalis you should be aware of.

Of course Personalis may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.