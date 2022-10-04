Insiders are probably glad they sold their shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) after 4.1% drop

Insiders at OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) sold US$247k worth of stock at an average price of US$39.76 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company’s market cap plunged by US$316m after price dropped by 4.1% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

OGE Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The VP of Governance & Corporate Secretary, Patricia Horn, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$160k worth of shares at a price of US$39.95 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$37.38. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 4.00k shares worth US$140k. But they sold 6.22k shares for US$247k. All up, insiders sold more shares in OGE Energy than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:OGE Insider Trading Volume October 4th 2022

Insider Ownership Of OGE Energy

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. OGE Energy insiders own about US$29m worth of shares. That equates to 0.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The OGE Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no OGE Energy insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at OGE Energy in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing OGE Energy. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for OGE Energy you should be aware of, and 2 of these make us uncomfortable.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

