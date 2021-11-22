Insiders are probably glad they sold their shares in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) after 7.9% drop

Insiders at Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) sold US$86k worth of stock at an average price of US$54.80 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market worth decreased by US$69m over the past week after the stock price dropped 7.9%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Neenah Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Margaret Dano, for US$60k worth of shares, at about US$54.81 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$48.12. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Neenah insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:NP Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Neenah Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Neenah. Specifically, Independent Director Margaret Dano ditched US$60k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Neenah Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.2% of Neenah shares, worth about US$9.4m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Neenah Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Neenah shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. So we'd only buy after very careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Neenah. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Neenah has 3 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.