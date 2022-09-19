Insiders are probably glad they sold their shares in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) after 12% drop

By selling US$467k worth of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) stock at an average sell price of US$38.60 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market valuation decreased by US$87m after the stock price dropped 12% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MarineMax

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Lead Independent Director, G. Moore, for US$195k worth of shares, at about US$43.28 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$30.44. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year MarineMax insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:HZO Insider Trading Volume September 19th 2022

Insiders At MarineMax Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at MarineMax. Specifically, insiders ditched US$272k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does MarineMax Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. MarineMax insiders own about US$16m worth of shares. That equates to 2.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MarineMax Insiders?

Insiders sold MarineMax shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since MarineMax is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for MarineMax you should be aware of, and 1 of these makes us a bit uncomfortable.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

