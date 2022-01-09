Insiders are probably glad they sold their shares in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) after 50% drop

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$221k worth of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) stock at an average sell price of US$22.10 during the past year. The company's market worth decreased by US$436m over the past week after the stock price dropped 50%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Gritstone bio

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Roman Yelensky, sold US$221k worth of shares at a price of US$22.10 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$6.45. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Roman Yelensky was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:GRTS Insider Trading Volume January 9th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Gritstone bio Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Gritstone bio insiders own about US$14m worth of shares. That equates to 3.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Gritstone bio Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Gritstone bio insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Gritstone bio has 4 warning signs (2 are significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Of course Gritstone bio may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.