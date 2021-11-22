Insiders are probably glad they sold their shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) after 7.1% drop

By selling US$337k worth of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) stock at an average sell price of US$135 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market valuation decreased by US$445m after the stock price dropped 7.1% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Euronet Worldwide Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Andrzej Olechowski, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$337k worth of shares at a price of US$135 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$110. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Andrzej Olechowski was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:EEFT Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2021

Does Euronet Worldwide Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Euronet Worldwide insiders own about US$269m worth of shares (which is 4.6% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Euronet Worldwide Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Euronet Worldwide insiders selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Euronet Worldwide has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

