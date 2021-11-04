Insiders are probably glad they sold their shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) after 17% drop

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$134k worth of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) stock at an average sell price of US$13.42 during the past year. The company’s market cap plunged by US$453m after price dropped by 17% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, George Abercrombie, sold US$89k worth of shares at a price of US$12.70 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$12.40. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. George Abercrombie was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

George Abercrombie divested 10.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$13.42. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:BCRX Insider Trading Volume November 4th 2021

Insiders at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw some BioCryst Pharmaceuticals insider selling. Independent Director George Abercrombie sold just US$45k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the volume sold is so low that it really doesn't bother us.

Insider Ownership of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals insiders own about US$18m worth of shares. That equates to 0.8% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. We're a little cautious about the insider selling at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

