Insiders are probably glad they sold their shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) after 4.5% drop

Insiders at Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) sold US$124k worth of stock at an average price of US$88.05 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. After the stock price dropped 4.5% last week, the company's market value declined by US$323m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Autoliv Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President of Europe, Frithjof Oldorff, sold US$124k worth of shares at a price of US$88.05 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$78.28. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Frithjof Oldorff.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:ALV Insider Trading Volume August 29th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Autoliv insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$17m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Autoliv Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Autoliv shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Autoliv insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Autoliv and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

