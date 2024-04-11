Insiders Are Buying These 3 Stocks

Investors closely monitor insider buys. But who are ‘insiders’?

An insider is defined by Section 16 of the Security Exchange Act as an officer, director, 10% stockholder, or anyone who possesses information because of their relationship with the company.

Of course, many strict rules apply to insiders. Notably, they have a longer holding period than most, a critical aspect investors should know.

Several companies – Grief GEF, SentinelOne S, and Ceasars Entertainment CZR – have all seen recent insider activity. Let’s take a closer look at the transactions for those interested in trading like the insiders.

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment is a diversified gaming and hospitality company. A director recently made a splash, acquiring 15000 shares.

Shares have struggled to find their footing over the last year, losing roughly 4% in value and widely underperforming relative to the S&P 500.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Grief

Greif is a leading global producer of industrial packaging products and services with operations across several countries. The VP recently scooped up 1925 GEF shares at a total transaction value of roughly $130k.

Shares pay a solid dividend, currently yielding 3.2% annually. Dividend growth is also there, with the company sporting a 4% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SentinelOne

SentinelOne provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. A director recently purchased a block of 10k shares at a total transaction value of just under 225k.

Shares have been volatile over the last year but have overall outperformed, up 35% compared to the S&P 500’s 28% gain.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Many investors closely monitor insider buys, as they can provide insight into the longer-term picture. After all, if an insider didn’t believe in the company’s future pathway, why would they buy?

All three stocks above – Grief GEF, SentinelOne S, and Ceasars Entertainment CZR – have seen recent insider activity.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Greif, Inc. (GEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.