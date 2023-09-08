Insiders Are Buying These 2 Stocks

Understanding insider buying is crucial for savvy investors looking to make informed decisions in the stock market. Insider buying occurs when company insiders, such as executives or directors, purchase shares of their company's stock. This practice offers valuable insights into the company's prospects and can strongly indicate future performance.

For investors, insider buying matters because it can signal confidence among those who know the company best. When insiders are willing to invest their own money, it suggests they believe in the company's potential for growth and profitability. This vote of confidence can instill trust in the minds of outside investors, often resulting in increased stock prices.

Two stocks that have recently witnessed significant insider buying are Loews (NYSE: L) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT). These insider transactions shed light on the management's outlook for these companies and provide potential opportunities for investors to align their portfolios with insiders' expectations.

Let's delve deeper into the insider buying activities in these two stocks to understand their implications and potential investment prospects.

Loews, headquartered in New York, operates across various sectors. Primarily engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance, it offers specialty coverage, surety bonds, and property and casualty insurance products. Additionally, Loews manages a vast network of natural gas and hydrocarbon pipelines, storage fields, and salt dome caverns. The company also owns a chain of 26 hotels, and manufactures plastic containers and resins for multiple industries. This diversification exemplifies Loews Corporation's multifaceted presence in the market.

Current insider ownership in L is 18.3%, thanks to a recent surge in insider purchasing, spearheaded by share buybacks made by Loews Corporation. Over the last twelve months, insider buying has totaled a remarkable $198.09 million, compared to just $2.27 million of insider selling.

The lion's share of insider buying occurred in Q3, as Loews Corporation purchased about $175 million worth of stock. In June, the VP of Loews, Benjamin J Tisch, bought 110,000 shares of L worth $6.3 million.

The recent insider purchasing, led by Loews Corp, indicates a positive outlook for the company.

Sarepta Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in developing RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic treatment approaches for rare diseases. Their product lineup includes EXONDYS 51, VYONDYS 53, and AMONDYS 45, all designed to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy in patients with specific gene mutations.

Additionally, Sarepta is actively working on promising therapies like SRP-5051, SRP-9001, and SRP-9003, which target various aspects of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and related disorders. The company has established collaborations and license agreements with notable organizations and institutions to advance its research and development efforts.

SRPT currently has insider ownership of 7.4%. While only one individual has been responsible for the insider purchasing over the last twelve months, the dollar amount is significant. Michael Andrew Chambers, Director at SRPT, has purchased almost $11 million of SRPT stock over the previous twelve months. During the same period, two insiders sold stock totaling $1.7 million.

This substantial investment made by a key figure within the company suggests confidence in its prospects, potentially encouraging investor sentiment in SRPT stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.