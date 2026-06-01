Insiders Are Buying This Nvidia-Backed $15 Stock Hand Over Fist. Should You?

Key Points

Nvidia and Nokia are working together to build AI-native radio access networks.

Nokia's AI business is growing 49% year over year, with the company boasting a EUR 1 billion ($1.16 billion) backlog in optical networking equipment.

Nokia's insiders have been buying shares despite a meteoric run-up in the stock over the last month.

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Long known for mobile brick phones and traditional telecom infrastructure, Nokia (NYSE: NOK) is quietly in the middle of an exciting transformation. Back in October, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) made a $1 billion strategic investment in Nokia, marking a major turning point as the telecom provider pushed into artificial intelligence (AI).

Since Nvidia's investment, Nokia's stock has climbed from roughly $6 to just below $15, reflecting growing investor excitement around the company's AI ambitions. Adding to this momentum is a flurry of insider purchases.

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Let's explore how Nokia is transforming its telecom roots into an AI-focused ecosystem, and assess whether early results are compelling enough to support following the company's insiders and buying the stock.

How are Nokia and Nvidia working together?

Nvidia's investment in Nokia focuses on developing AI-RAN technology and on the telecom industry's shift from 5G to AI-native 6G networks. Nvidia is embedding its graphics processing units (GPUs) and Arc-Pro computing platform into Nokia's radio access network software. This integration allows mobile operators to run intelligent, real-time AI at the network edge rather than outsourcing to centralized data centers.

How is Nokia becoming an AI business?

Rather than pivoting away from its telecom roots, Nokia is embedding AI capabilities on top of them, turning decades of connectivity expertise into a competitive advantage in the AI infrastructure landscape. Essentially, Nokia is repurposing its core telecom assets -- radio access networks, optical transport systems, and Internet Protocol (IP) routing -- into the foundation of an AI-centric ecosystem.

The shift is savvy, as it prioritizes several high-growth areas within the AI infrastructure realm, including data center networking equipment, high-bandwidth optical systems for training and inference clusters, and intelligent mobile distribution that embeds AI capabilities directly at the edge.

The company's optical networking portfolio has been strengthened by its Infinera acquisition in February 2025, positioning Nokia as an essential infrastructure provider for handling massive data flows required by AI workloads. In turn, Infinera has helped Nokia evolve its transport and routing solutions to deliver scalable, energy-efficient connectivity solutions for hyperscale data centers.

In addition, Nokia is advancing cloud-native architectures and automation tools that allow broadband networks to become more autonomous and intelligent.

Insiders are buying Nokia stock amid the current surge

During the first quarter, Nokia posted net sales of EUR 4.5 billion ($5.23 billion), representing 2% growth year over year. While this looks mundane on the surface, the real star of the company's Q1 earnings was the newly formed AI business.

Revenue from AI and cloud customers grew 49% and now accounts for 8% of total sales. The company also secured EUR 1 billion ($1.16 billion) in new AI-related orders, particularly in optical networking, which itself grew 20%. While it's still early, these figures suggest that Nokia can convert its legacy telecom infrastructure into tangible AI traction rather than simply riding market hype.

This company's positive momentum has coincided with notable insider buying over the past couple of months. Below is a list of significant recent purchases made by Nokia's C-suite:

Justin Hotard (Nokia CEO): Purchased 84,404 shares in late April 2026 at an average cost of EUR 9.15 ($10.64) per share.

Purchased 84,404 shares in late April 2026 at an average cost of EUR 9.15 ($10.64) per share. Timo Ihamuotila (board member): Purchased 50,000 shares at an average price of EUR 9.10 ($10.58).

Purchased 50,000 shares at an average price of EUR 9.10 ($10.58). Konstanty Owczarek (chief corporate development officer): Purchased 70,000 shares between average prices of EUR 15.34 ($17.84) and EUR 15.99 ($18.59).

Broadly speaking, when multiple insiders purchase shares during a strong price run, it could be a signal that they believe the current valuation remains attractive relative to the company's long-term opportunity.

With that said, should investors follow suit and buy Nokia stock right now? To me, the story is compelling: Nokia possesses genuine AI momentum in an emerging frontier, the company managed to forge a high-profile partnership with Nvidia, and there appears to be aligned insider conviction. Taken together, these points indicate meaningful multiyear growth in an addressable market expected to reach $200 billion by 2030.

Investors with a long-term time horizon who have bought into the AI networking thesis may find Nokia an attractive opportunity despite the recent run-up. All told, Nokia's transformation is real, but whether it translates into sustained market leadership will ultimately be determined by management's consistent execution in the quarters and years ahead throughout the AI infrastructure revolution.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.