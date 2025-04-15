Insider Unloading: Robert Sumas Sells $65K Worth Of Village Super Market Shares

Robert Sumas, Board Member at Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA), reported an insider sell on April 15, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Sumas sold 1,800 shares of Village Super Market. The total transaction amounted to $65,533.

Village Super Market's shares are actively trading at $35.63, experiencing a down of 0.0% during Tuesday's morning session.

Delving into Village Super Market's Background

Village Super Market Inc operates a chain of ShopRite supermarkets, a few of which are in northern New Jersey, southern New Jersey, Maryland, and in northeastern Pennsylvania. The company is a member of Wakefern Food Corporation (Wakefern), a retailer-owned food cooperative and owner of the ShopRite name. It consists of one operating segment, the retail sale of food and nonfood products.

A Deep Dive into Village Super Market's Financials

Revenue Growth: Village Super Market's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.18%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 28.35% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Village Super Market's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 1.27.

Debt Management: Village Super Market's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.76.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 9.73 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.22 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.39, Village Super Market presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Village Super Market's Insider Trades.

