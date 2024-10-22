Insider Unloading: Robert G Brown Sells $396K Worth Of SPAR Group Shares

It was reported on October 21, that Robert G Brown, 10% Owner at SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Brown opted to sell 165,153 shares of SPAR Group, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The transaction's total worth stands at $396,421.

Monitoring the market, SPAR Group's shares down by 0.01% at $2.41 during Tuesday's morning.

Unveiling the Story Behind SPAR Group

SPAR Group Inc is a supplier of merchandising and other marketing services. It also provides range of services to retailers, consumer goods manufacturers and distributors around the globe. The company divides its operations into three reportable regional segments: Americas, which is comprised of United States, Canada, Brazil and Mexico; Asia-Pacific (APAC), which is comprised of Japan, China, and India; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), which is comprised of South Africa. It generates maximum revenue from Americas.

A Deep Dive into SPAR Group's Financials

Revenue Challenges: SPAR Group's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.11%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 19.19%, indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 0.15, SPAR Group showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.73, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: SPAR Group's P/E ratio of 4.55 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.23 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 2.51, SPAR Group's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of SPAR Group's Insider Trades.

