Insider Unloading: Nishan Vartanian Sells $4.84M Worth Of MSA Safety Shares

Revealing a significant insider sell on May 14, Nishan Vartanian, Board Member at MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday outlined that Vartanian executed a sale of 30,000 shares of MSA Safety with a total value of $4,839,600.

During Wednesday's morning session, MSA Safety shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $161.0.

Delving into MSA Safety's Background

MSA Safety Inc makes safety products that are used to protect workers in the oil and gas and mining industries. The products include breathing apparatuses, fall protection, portable gas detection systems, industrial head protection, fire and rescue helmets, and fixed gas and flame detection systems. End markets include the fire service, contractor, industrial, mining, oil and gas, and utilities industries. The company's reportable geographic segments are Northern North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company's operating segments have been aggregated into three reportable segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

MSA Safety: A Financial Overview

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining MSA Safety's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.94% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 45.9% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 1.51, MSA Safety showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: MSA Safety's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.46.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: MSA Safety's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 22.21 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 3.5 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for MSA Safety's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): MSA Safety's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 14.11, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 B. Riley Securities Reiterates Buy Buy Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral

