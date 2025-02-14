Insider Unloading: Marianne Boyd Johnson Sells $7.75M Worth Of Boyd Gaming Shares

Marianne Boyd Johnson, Executive Chairman at Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), disclosed an insider sell on February 13, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Johnson sold 99,800 shares of Boyd Gaming. The total transaction amounted to $7,747,982.

The latest update on Friday morning shows Boyd Gaming shares down by 0.0%, trading at $78.07.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company operates wholly-owned gaming entertainment properties (casino space, slot machines, table games, and hotel rooms) in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Geographical regions separate its business segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest and South, and Online. Midwest and South hold the key number of entertainment properties, and it generate the majority of sales for the company.

Understanding the Numbers: Boyd Gaming's Finances

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Boyd Gaming's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.43% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 51.95%, suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Boyd Gaming's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.43.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.35.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 12.61 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 1.85 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.66 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Boyd Gaming's Insider Trades.

