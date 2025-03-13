Insider Unloading: John Bartholdson Sells $1.76M Worth Of Lincoln Educational Servs Shares

It was reported on March 12, that John Bartholdson, Chairman at Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Bartholdson opted to sell 113,440 shares of Lincoln Educational Servs, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $1,764,532.

In the Thursday's morning session, Lincoln Educational Servs's shares are currently trading at $15.22, experiencing a down of 0.0%.

Delving into Lincoln Educational Servs's Background

Lincoln Educational Services Corp provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to high school graduates and working adults. The company offers programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, healthcare services, hospitality services, and business and information technology. Its reportable segments include; Campus Operations, and Transitional. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Campus Operations segment which includes all campuses that are continuing in operation and contribute to the Company's core operations and performance.

Understanding the Numbers: Lincoln Educational Servs's Finances

Revenue Growth: Lincoln Educational Servs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 62.2%, the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Lincoln Educational Servs's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.22. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Lincoln Educational Servs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Lincoln Educational Servs's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 47.56.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 1.07 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Lincoln Educational Servs's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 20.94, Lincoln Educational Servs presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Lincoln Educational Servs's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.