Insider Unloading: Jeremy Knop Sells $368K Worth Of EQT Shares

Jeremy Knop, Chief Financial Officer at EQT (NYSE:EQT), disclosed an insider sell on April 30, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Knop's recent move involves selling 7,216 shares of EQT. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value is $368,016.

Monitoring the market, EQT's shares up by 2.55% at $50.7 during Thursday's morning.

Get to Know EQT Better

EQT is an independent natural gas production company. It focuses its operations in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica shales, located in the Appalachian Basin in the Eastern United States. Its main customers include marketers, utilities, and industrial operators in the Appalachian Basin. The company has three reportable segments in production, gathering, and its transmission segment, which is now an operated joint venture with Blackstone. All the firm's operating revenue is generated in the US, with most revenue flowing from the Marcellus Shale field and through the sale of natural gas.

EQT: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: EQT's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 85.24%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 70.68% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): EQT's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.4.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, EQT adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 81.05 , EQT's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 4.32 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 11.27 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of EQT's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

