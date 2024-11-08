Insider Unloading: Jeffrey J LaValle Sells $122K Worth Of Zurn Elkay Water Shares

It was reported on November 8, that Jeffrey J LaValle, VP at Zurn Elkay Water (NYSE:ZWS) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, LaValle sold 3,132 shares of Zurn Elkay Water. The total transaction value is $122,617.

As of Friday morning, Zurn Elkay Water shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $39.19.

Discovering Zurn Elkay Water: A Closer Look

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp designs procure, manufactures, and markets a range of clean water solutions for drinking water, hygiene, and sustainable water management. The Zurn Elkay product portfolio includes professional-grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, drinking water, finish plumbing, hygienic, environmental and site works products for public and private spaces.

Zurn Elkay Water's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Zurn Elkay Water's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 46.2%, reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Zurn Elkay Water's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.25. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, Zurn Elkay Water adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 50.24 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 4.43 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Zurn Elkay Water's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 22.81, Zurn Elkay Water demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Zurn Elkay Water's Insider Trades.

