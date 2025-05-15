Insider Unloading: Grant Levy Sells $568K Worth Of Air Lease Shares

Revealing a significant insider sell on May 14, Grant Levy, EVP at Air Lease (NYSE:AL), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease. The total transaction amounted to $568,461.

As of Thursday morning, Air Lease shares are up by 1.27%, currently priced at $58.0.

All You Need to Know About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp is an aircraft leasing company based in the United States. It is engaged in purchasing commercial jet aircrafts directly from aircraft manufacturers and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world to generate attractive returns on equity. The company also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors, and offers fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios for a management fee. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Asia-Pacific region and the rest from Europe, Middle East and Africa, Central America, South America, Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Air Lease's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Air Lease's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.3%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 31.25% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 3.27, Air Lease showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Air Lease's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.53, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 10.01 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Air Lease's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 2.28 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Air Lease's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 12.36 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Latest Ratings for AL

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 B of A Securities Downgrades Buy Underperform Feb 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Nov 2024 Goldman Sachs Reinstates Buy

