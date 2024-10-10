Insider Unloading: George J Christ Sells $4.78M Worth Of Altair Engineering Shares

Revealing a significant insider sell on October 10, George J Christ, 10% Owner at Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Christ's recent move involves selling 49,952 shares of Altair Engineering. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value is $4,781,645.

As of Thursday morning, Altair Engineering shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $95.11.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc is a provider of enterprise-class engineering software enabling origination of the entire product lifecycle from concept design to in-service operation. The integrated suite of software provided by the company optimizes design performance across multiple disciplines encompassing structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, system modeling, and embedded systems. It operates through two segments: Software which includes the portfolio of software products such as solvers and optimization technology products, modeling and visualization tools, industrial and concept design tools, and others; and Client Engineering Services which provides client engineering services to support customers. Majority of its revenue comes from the software segment.

Altair Engineering's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Altair Engineering showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.41% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 79.49%, reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Altair Engineering's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of -0.06.

Debt Management: Altair Engineering's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.33, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 297.09 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 12.77 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 95.46, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

