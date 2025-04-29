Insider Unloading: Fred B. Davenport, Jr. Sells Options, Realizes $1.13M

A large exercise of company stock options by Fred B. Davenport, Jr., Director at Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) was disclosed in a new SEC filing on April 28, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered Jr., Director at Medpace Hldgs, exercising stock options for 4,710 shares of MEDP. The total transaction was valued at $1,132,896.

During Tuesday's morning session, Medpace Hldgs shares down by 0.16%, currently priced at $297.7. Considering the current price, Jr.'s 4,710 shares have a total value of $1,132,896.

Unveiling the Story Behind Medpace Hldgs

Medpace is a late-stage contract research organization that provides full-service drug-development and clinical trial services to small and midsize biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical-device firms. It also offers ancillary services such as bioanalytical laboratory services and imaging capabilities. The company was founded over 30 years ago and has over 5,400 employees across 40 countries. Medpace is headquartered in Cincinnati and its operations are principally based in the us, but it also operates in Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Cinven, a global private equity firm, acquired Medpace for $915 million in 2014 and exited its investment in 2018.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Medpace Hldgs

Revenue Growth: Medpace Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.3%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 31.93% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 3.77, Medpace Hldgs showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Medpace Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 22.76 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 4.4 , Medpace Hldgs's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 17.0, Medpace Hldgs's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Medpace Hldgs's Insider Trades.

Latest Ratings for MEDP

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 William Blair Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

