Insider Trims Stake in Mirion Technologies by $165K: What Investors Should Know

Key Points

Moore sold 8,400 shares for a transaction value of ~$165,000 at a reported price of $19.64 per share on May 7, 2026.

The sale represented 27.49% of Moore’s direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 22,157 shares, or approximately 0.01% of shares outstanding.

All shares involved were held directly; no indirect or derivative positions were affected, and indirect holdings remain at zero post-transaction.

Moore retains 22,157 shares directly following the transaction; this is consistent with historical holdings reductions.

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On May 7, 2026, Christopher A. Moore, Chief Accounting Officer of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR), reported the sale of 8,400 shares of Common Stock in an open-market transaction, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 8,400 Transaction value $165K Post-transaction shares (direct) 22,157 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $438K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($19.64); post-transaction value based on the value of post-transaction holdings using the May 7, 2026, market close.

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Moore’s historical trading activity?

The 8,400-share sale is the largest single direct sale for Moore to date, exceeding his prior sell transactions of 8,153 and 3,430 shares, and is consistent with a pattern of periodic, capacity-driven reductions as holdings decline.

The 8,400-share sale is the largest single direct sale for Moore to date, exceeding his prior sell transactions of 8,153 and 3,430 shares, and is consistent with a pattern of periodic, capacity-driven reductions as holdings decline. What proportion of Moore’s equity position was impacted by this transaction?

The transaction involved 27.49% of Moore’s direct Common Stock holdings, with all shares held directly and no change to indirect or derivative exposure.

The transaction involved 27.49% of Moore’s direct Common Stock holdings, with all shares held directly and no change to indirect or derivative exposure. Does Moore retain a meaningful position after this sale?

Moore now directly owns 22,157 shares of Common Stock (approximately 0.01% of shares outstanding), with no additional indirect or derivative interests disclosed as of the filing date.

Moore now directly owns 22,157 shares of Common Stock (approximately 0.01% of shares outstanding), with no additional indirect or derivative interests disclosed as of the filing date. How does the transaction timing relate to the company’s share price and one-year return?

The sale occurred as Mirion Technologies’ shares closed at $19.64 on May 7, 2026, with a one-year total return of 8.97% as of the transaction date, while the stock was priced at $18.47 as of May 11, 2026.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $981.00 million Net income (TTM) $25.10 million Employees 2,800 1-year price change 22.70%

* 1-year price change calculated using May 7, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Mirion Technologies delivers radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services across medical and industrial applications, including oncology quality assurance, patient safety, dosimetry, and nuclear medicine solutions.

The company operates a dual-segment model, generating revenue through the sale of specialized equipment, software, and services for radiation safety, measurement, and analysis in both healthcare and industrial markets.

Primary customers include hospitals, clinics, radiation treatment centers, OEMs, laboratories, government agencies, military organizations, and power utilities globally.

Mirion Technologies is a leading provider of radiation detection and monitoring solutions, serving diverse end markets in healthcare and industry. The company leverages its technical expertise and broad product suite to address clients’ critical safety and quality assurance needs worldwide. Its scale and global reach position Mirion as a key player in radiation safety and measurement technology.

What this transaction means for investors

Insider sales can sometimes make investors nervous. But Moore still has a meaningful stake in the company after the sale. The SEC form provides no explanation for the insider’s transaction, but it’s likely routine portfolio management.

The bigger story for investors may be Mirion’s position within the growing nuclear energy and radiation safety markets. Investors are optimistic about long-term growth, driven by infrastructure modernization and nuclear energy expansion. Companies that provide monitoring technologies, like Mirion, could benefit from the increasing demand.

However, some analysts believe that share prices already reflect this optimism, so Mirion’s shares are not a bargain right now. Although the company’s revenue growth has been solid, its earnings performance has been uneven, and stocks have been volatile as a result.

Investors who are interested in the expansion of the nuclear energy sector might find Mirion an interesting company to watch. More risk-averse investors may prefer to gain exposure to this industry through diversified ETFs such as VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEMKT: NLR), which provides broader exposure across the nuclear energy industry. That approach could help reduce some company-specific volatility while still allowing investors to benefit from potential industry growth.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.