Insider Transaction: Pascal Schweitzer Sells $738K Worth Of Westinghouse Air Brake Shares

It was reported on April 28, that Pascal Schweitzer, President Transit at Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Schweitzer opted to sell 4,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The transaction's total worth stands at $738,528.

During Tuesday's morning session, Westinghouse Air Brake shares down by 0.54%, currently priced at $182.25.

Get to Know Westinghouse Air Brake Better

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp provides value-added, technology-based products and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries and the mining, marine, and industrial markets. It provides its products and services through two main business segments: Freight and Transit. The company generates maximum revenue from the Freight segment, which manufactures new and modernized locomotives, provides aftermarket parts and services to existing locomotives, provides components to new and existing freight cars; builds new commuter locomotives; supplies rail control and infrastructure products, including electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Key Indicators: Westinghouse Air Brake's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Westinghouse Air Brake's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.53%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 34.48% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Westinghouse Air Brake's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.88.

Debt Management: Westinghouse Air Brake's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.39.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 28.67 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.02 , Westinghouse Air Brake's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.28, Westinghouse Air Brake demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Latest Ratings for WAB

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive

