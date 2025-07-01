Insider Transaction: Jeremy Cox Sells $1.26M Worth Of Hewlett Packard Shares

Jeremy Cox, SVP at Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE), disclosed an insider sell on June 30, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Cox's recent move involves selling 68,590 shares of Hewlett Packard. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value is $1,264,621.

In the Tuesday's morning session, Hewlett Packard's shares are currently trading at $20.14, experiencing a down of 1.49%.

All You Need to Know About Hewlett Packard

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company. Its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure. It uses a primarily outsourced manufacturing model and employs 60,000 people worldwide.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Hewlett Packard

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hewlett Packard's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.87% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 28.44% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Hewlett Packard's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of -0.82. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Hewlett Packard's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.73, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 19.66 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.86 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Hewlett Packard's EV/EBITDA ratio at 7.03 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Latest Ratings for HPE

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Keybanc Initiates Coverage On Sector Weight Jun 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Hold Hold

