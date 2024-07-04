Insider Transaction: Ice Mountain LLC Sells $240K Worth Of Zurn Elkay Water Shares

Making a noteworthy insider sell on July 3, Ice Mountain LLC, 10% Owner at Zurn Elkay Water (NYSE:ZWS), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: LLC's recent move involves selling 8,240 shares of Zurn Elkay Water. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value is $240,113.

During Thursday's morning session, Zurn Elkay Water shares up by 1.37%, currently priced at $29.58.

About Zurn Elkay Water

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp designs procure, manufactures, and markets a range of clean water solutions for drinking water, hygiene, and sustainable water management. The Zurn Elkay product portfolio includes professional-grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, drinking water, finish plumbing, hygienic, environmental and site works products for public and private spaces.

Zurn Elkay Water: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Zurn Elkay Water displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.46%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 45.51%, reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Zurn Elkay Water's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.2.

Debt Management: Zurn Elkay Water's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.33.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Zurn Elkay Water's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 44.89.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.36, Zurn Elkay Water's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.19 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

