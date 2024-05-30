Insider Transaction: Ice Mountain LLC Sells $1.48M Worth Of Zurn Elkay Water Shares

Ice Mountain LLC, 10% Owner at Zurn Elkay Water (NYSE:ZWS), disclosed an insider sell on May 29, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that LLC sold 46,380 shares of Zurn Elkay Water. The total transaction amounted to $1,484,160.

Monitoring the market, Zurn Elkay Water's shares down by 0.0% at $30.46 during Thursday's morning.

Discovering Zurn Elkay Water: A Closer Look

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp designs procure, manufactures, and markets a range of clean water solutions for drinking water, hygiene, and sustainable water management. The Zurn Elkay product portfolio includes professional-grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, drinking water, finish plumbing, hygienic, environmental and site works products for public and private spaces.

Understanding the Numbers: Zurn Elkay Water's Finances

Revenue Growth: Zurn Elkay Water displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.46%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 45.51%, indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Zurn Elkay Water's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.2. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Zurn Elkay Water's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.33.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 46.86 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 3.51 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Zurn Elkay Water's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Zurn Elkay Water's EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.98 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

