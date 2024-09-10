Insider Transaction: DONALD WOOD Sells $4.29M Worth Of Federal Realty Investment Shares

Making a noteworthy insider sell on September 9, DONALD WOOD, Chief Executive Officer at Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: WOOD's decision to sell 36,929 shares of Federal Realty Investment was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the sale is $4,292,087.

At Tuesday morning, Federal Realty Investment shares are down by 0.0%, trading at $117.12.

About Federal Realty Investment

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a shopping center-focused retail real estate investment trust that owns high-quality properties in eight of the largest metropolitan markets. Its portfolio includes an interest in 102 properties, which includes 26.0 million square feet of retail space and over 3,100 multifamily units. Federal's retail portfolio includes grocery-anchored centers, superregional centers, power centers, and mixed-use urban centers. Federal Realty has focused on owning assets in highly desirable areas with significant growth, and as a result, the average population density and average median household income are higher for its portfolio than for any other retail REIT.

Federal Realty Investment: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Federal Realty Investment's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 68.19%, suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 1.32, Federal Realty Investment showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Federal Realty Investment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.64, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 34.35, the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.25 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 18.0 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Federal Realty Investment's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.