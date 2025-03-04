Insider Transaction: Daniel C Croteau Sells $1.56M Worth Of UFP Techs Shares

Daniel C Croteau, Board Member at UFP Techs (NASDAQ:UFPT), executed a substantial insider sell on March 3, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Croteau sold 6,846 shares of UFP Techs. The total transaction value is $1,563,723.

The latest market snapshot at Tuesday morning reveals UFP Techs shares down by 1.97%, trading at $211.0.

About UFP Techs

UFP Technologies Inc is a designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics for the medical market. The company manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. It is an important link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsource partner to many of the top medical device manufacturers in the world. The company's single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Key Indicators: UFP Techs's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: UFP Techs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.75%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 29.19%, indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): UFP Techs's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 2.13.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, UFP Techs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 28.34 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for UFP Techs's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 3.31 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.22, UFP Techs demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of UFP Techs's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.