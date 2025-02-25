Insider Transaction: ALAN WIX Sells $94K Worth Of Hackett Group Shares

ALAN WIX, Director at Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT), reported an insider sell on February 24, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: WIX's recent move involves selling 3,077 shares of Hackett Group. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value is $94,710.

Hackett Group's shares are actively trading at $30.22, experiencing a up of 0.03% during Tuesday's morning session.

All You Need to Know About Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Inc is an IP-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation firm. It provides Generative Artificial Intelligence ("Gen AI") strategy, operations, finance, human capital management, strategic sourcing, procurement, and information technology. It operates in three segments Oracle Solutions, SAP Solutions, and Global S&BT. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Global S&BT segment in the United States.

Hackett Group: Delving into Financials

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Hackett Group's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.68% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 39.44%, the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Hackett Group exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.13.

Debt Management: Hackett Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 28.77, the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 2.7, the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Hackett Group's EV/EBITDA ratio at 18.68 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

