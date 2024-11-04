Insider Trading Incident at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank

Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings (JP:8309) has released an update.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank has identified a case of insider trading involving a former employee and is actively cooperating with authorities to investigate the issue. The bank is committed to understanding the situation fully and implementing measures to prevent future occurrences. This incident has prompted the bank to apologize to its clients, shareholders, and stakeholders for any resulting concerns.

