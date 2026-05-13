Insider Trades: Okta and Abbott See Buys, Micron Insiders Sell

Insiders are making moves in three stocks that have seen huge shifts in value over the recent past. This includes insiders buying shares in names that have fallen more than 30% and sales hitting one of the market’s hottest tech stocks. Here are the signals that insiders are sending to investors in Q2.

As AI Fears Weigh on Okta, an Insider Steps In

First up is Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), a stock that has struggled considerably. Compared to its 52-week high, Okta is down almost 40%. One of the key drivers of this is fears regarding the effect that artificial intelligence (AI) will have on the cybersecurity sector.

The market is running scared, driven by the idea that AI models will solve many of the problems that cybersecurity companies have built businesses on. However, there is also an argument that when put in the wrong hands, AI models increase cyber risk, potentially making these companies more important than ever.

Amid Okta’s struggles, one insider is clearly displaying confidence in the business. In Q2, Director David Schellhase purchased around $267,000 worth of Okta stock, a bullish indicator. Still, investors will notice that insider sales in Q2 have considerably outweighed his purchase, at $1.2 million. However, the details here are interesting.

The sales and purchases both came under predetermined 10b5-1 plans. When it comes to 10b5-1 sales, the negative signal they send is somewhat limited, as they are often simply used by insiders to gain liquidity over long periods.

On the other hand, insiders tend to buy their company’s stock only if they think the price will rise. Thus, 10b5-1 plan buys are still bullish, and potentially even more so than non- 10b5-1 buys. They signal sustained conviction, as future purchases through this plan are likely to occur.

Micron’s Insider Selling: Red Flag or Non-Issue?

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) was one of the market's best-performing stocks in 2025 and has continued to move up rapidly in 2026. After notching a 240% gain in 2025, shares have already appreciated more than 170% so far in 2026. The reason for Micron’s rise is well-documented; memory chips are in short supply, while demand from AI data centers is rabid.

These dynamics have led to Micron posting some astonishing financial metrics. In its latest quarter, Micron’s revenue rose by 196% year over year (YOY) to a record $23.9 billion. Meanwhile, earnings per share rose by 682% YOY to $12.20.

However, the company is also seeing some notable insider activity in Q2. Insider sales have approximately doubled from Q1, up to $45 million versus $22 million last quarter. The company has also not seen any insider buys compared to $7.8 million in buys during Q1.

Still, the majority, or $35 million, of these sales came under a 10b5-1 plan. Sumit Sadana’s $10.1 million sale did not. However, Sadana’s sale was a moderate trim rather than an exit, representing around 10% of his holdings. Overall, while not positive, the mitigating factors make Micron’s recent sales not overly concerning.

Abbott Insiders Send Bullish Signals as Shares Plummet in 2026

Last up is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), one of the world’s largest names in healthcare equipment and supplies. Abbott is another name experiencing weakness, down more than 20% since the start of 2025, and down over 30% in 2026.

Abbott’s recent earnings reports were significant contributors to the stock’s decline. In Q4 2025, Abbott posted mixed results, with in-line adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 but revenue that fell below expectations by $342 million.

The company’s guidance for 2026 was essentially in line with estimates. However, markets focused on the miss, pushing Abbott shares down 10% in reaction. Its Q1 2026 results saw top and bottom-line beats, but Abbott lowered its full-year EPS guidance, leading shares to fall 6%.

However, multiple insiders are picking up the slack in this stock, with total insider purchases of $1.13 million in Q2. This adds to buying in Q1, which came in at $1.09 million, and MarketBeat has tracked no insider sales in Q2 thus far.

The uptick in purchases clearly coincides with Abbott’s significant 2026 decline, which has been a big drag on longer-term performance. This indicates that insiders are buying what they likely see as a dip in Abbott stock, a positive sign going forward.

Analysts Eye Solid Upside in Abbott Amid 2026 Slide

Trades surrounding Micron don’t send a strong signal. However, buys at Okta and Abbott are worth taking notice of. Importantly, investors should remember that insider transactions are just one tool for assessing the future of individual stocks. They are not declarations of how these names will move going forward.

Still, Wall Street analysts are echoing the sentiment of insiders when it comes to Abbott. The MarketBeat consensus price target on shares near $119 implies more than 40% upside in the stock. Targets updated after the company’s latest earnings report are similarly bullish. The average of these targets is just slightly lower than the consensus, at approximately $118.

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