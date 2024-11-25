News & Insights

Insider Share Purchase at M&G Credit Income Trust

November 25, 2024 — 09:36 am EST

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc (GB:MGCI) has released an update.

Barbara Powley, a non-executive director at M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc, has increased her stake in the company by purchasing 536 ordinary shares through a Dividend Reinvestment Plan at an average price of £0.957989 per share. This transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange, reflecting confidence in the company’s financial strategy. Such insider activity can be a valuable indicator for investors tracking executive insights and market trends.

