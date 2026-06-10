Insider Sells Stock That Has Gained More Than 4,000% Over the Last Three Years

Key Points

Beilman sold 4,122 shares in open-market transactions on June 2, 2026, for a total value of ~$1.13 million at a weighted average price around $275.03 per share.

The transaction represented 2.06% of Beilman’s direct holdings, reducing his direct position from 200,277 to 196,155 shares.

All shares were sold from direct ownership; no indirect entities or derivative securities were involved in this transaction.

The trade’s scale is moderate and aligns with prior sell trade sizes, reflecting available share capacity as holdings have declined over time.

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On June 2, 2026, Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Secretary Kyle Beilman reported the sale of 4,122 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of approximately $1.13 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 4,122 Transaction value $1.1 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 196,155 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$52.3 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($275.03).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Beilman’s historical insider selling cadence?

The 4,122-share sale falls within Beilman’s historical range of sell transactions, with a mean sell size of approximately 15,387 shares and a minimum of 2,350 shares, suggesting this transaction is moderate and consistent with established patterns as of June 2026.

The 4,122-share sale falls within Beilman’s historical range of sell transactions, with a mean sell size of approximately 15,387 shares and a minimum of 2,350 shares, suggesting this transaction is moderate and consistent with established patterns as of June 2026. Was there any indirect or derivative participation in this transaction?

No indirect entities or derivative securities were involved; all shares sold were from Beilman’s direct holdings, without involvement of trusts, LLCs, or option-related activity.

No indirect entities or derivative securities were involved; all shares sold were from Beilman’s direct holdings, without involvement of trusts, LLCs, or option-related activity. What is the impact of this sale on Beilman’s ownership percentage and residual exposure?

The sale reduced Beilman’s direct position by approximately 2.06% of his pre-transaction holdings, leaving him with 196,155 directly held shares valued at ~$52.3 million as of June 2, 2026.

The sale reduced Beilman’s direct position by approximately 2.06% of his pre-transaction holdings, leaving him with 196,155 directly held shares valued at ~$52.3 million as of June 2, 2026. Does the transaction reflect a change in Beilman’s selling strategy or capacity?

The transaction’s moderate size is explained by the reduction in available shares over time, with total direct holdings declining by 29.27% since September of last year, indicating that trade size is tracking with reduced capacity rather than a shift in approach.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $604.62 million Net income (TTM) $224.99 million Price (as of market close 2026-06-02) $275.03 1-year price change 27.60%

Note: 1-year performance calculated using June 2nd, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers a digital financial platform including personal finance tools (Insights), fee-free cash advances (ExtraCash), job application services (Side Hustle), and digital checking accounts (Dave Banking).

Generates revenue primarily from service fees, financial product offerings, and digital banking solutions targeting consumer cash flow management.

Serves individuals seeking accessible, low-cost alternatives to traditional banking and short-term credit, with a focus on users managing income between paychecks.

Dave Inc. operates at scale within the digital financial services sector, leveraging technology to provide innovative banking and cash management solutions. The company’s integrated platform differentiates itself by addressing consumer liquidity needs and offering value-added services without traditional banking fees. Strategic focus on user-centric product design and digital accessibility positions Dave Inc. competitively in the evolving fintech landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Kyle Beilman, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Secretary Kyle Beilman, at Dave Inc. (DAVE), recently sold about 4,000 shares of DAVE stock for approximately $1.1 million. Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, we should address DAVE’s stock performance over the last few years. Simply put, it’s been exceptional. Shares of DAVE have skyrocketed by 4,800% over the last three years, equating to an eye-popping compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 265.9%. That absolutely crushes the S&P 500 by comparison, which has recorded a total return of 78% over the same period, with a CAGR of 21.2%.

As for fundamentals, DAVE stock boasts terrific gross margins of 72%, up from 46% in 2023. Twelve-month trailing revenue has also nearly tripled from $236 in 2023 to $605 million now. Valuation may be the one area where the stock shows some vulnerability. DAVE’s price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is 6.9x, which is well above its three-year average of 3.8x. Although its current P/S ratio is comfortably below its three-year high of 9.4x, reached in 2025.

In summary, DAVE stock is one growth-oriented stock investors should keep an eye on. Its incredible returns over the past three years show a company that is firing on all cylinders.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.