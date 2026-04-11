Insider Sells Shares in Offbeat Oil and Gas Royalty Stock. Should You Too?

Key Points

Putman sold 29,386 shares on April 6, 2026, with a transaction value of approximately $425,000 based on a weighted average price of around $14.45 per share.

Putman retains 732,031 common units representing direct limited partner interests.

No indirect entities or derivative instruments were involved in the disposition.

Black Stone expects significant growth in 2026 and beyond.

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On April 6, 2026, Luke Stevens Putman, Senior Vice Presiw, General Counsel, and Secretary at Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM), reported the direct sale of 29,386 common shares for a total consideration of approximately $425,000 according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 29,386 Transaction value $425,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 732,031 Post-transaction value $10.56 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price of $14.45 on April 6, 2026.

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Putman's historical selling activity at Black Stone Minerals?

This disposition marks the second open-market sale since February 2025. A total of 59,662 shares have been sold since.

This disposition marks the second open-market sale since February 2025. A total of 59,662 shares have been sold since. What is the impact on Putman's overall beneficial ownership following this sale?

Putman continues to own 732,031 common units representing limited partner interests (direct) post-April 6 sale.

Putman continues to own 732,031 common units representing limited partner interests (direct) post-April 6 sale. Did this sale involve any derivative activity or indirect ownership vehicles?

No, the transaction involved only direct holdings of common stock; no options were exercised or indirectly held shares disposed, and all indirect buckets post-transaction remain at zero.

No, the transaction involved only direct holdings of common stock; no options were exercised or indirectly held shares disposed, and all indirect buckets post-transaction remain at zero. Is this transaction indicative of Putman's intent to exit the Black Stone Minerals equity?

No. Putman still owns substantial units and maintains a meaningful ongoing beneficial interest in the company.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $395 million Net income (TTM) $299.9 million Dividend yield 9% 1-year total price change 13.75%

* 1-year performance calculated using April 6th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Black Stone Minerals owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests across nearly 16.8 million gross acres in 41 U.S. states.

It generates revenue primarily through royalty payments from third-party operators who extract oil and natural gas from its mineral assets.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is one of the largest owners and managers of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the U.S., leveraging a diversified asset base to generate consistent royalty income. The partnership's strategy centers on maximizing the value of its mineral and royalty holdings by partnering with leading operators, while maintaining a low operating cost structure. Its extensive portfolio and long-established presence provide a competitive edge in the U.S. energy royalty market.

What this transaction means for investors

The entire business of Black Stone Minerals centers on owning and managing mineral and royalty interests in oil and gas rather than drilling or operating wells. It leases mineral rights to exploration and production companies, which then operate the wells and pay royalties and other payments back to Black Stone. Black Stone, therefore, does not bear any drilling and operational costs. Its portfolio spans major basins, including the Permian, Gulf Coast, Gulf of Mexico, and Rocky Mountains, giving investors exposure to both oil and natural gas production.

Putman’s sale price is close to Black Stone’s March 17 52-week high of $15.49 per share. Higher oil and gas prices amid the Iran war had a positive effect on the share price. That aside, Black Stone’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ estimates. The company also signed several major agreements last year, with commitments for a massive drilling scale-up. The activity levels are expected to reach the equivalent of over 50 wells per year in total.

With those agreements in place, Black Stone expects significant production growth in 2026 and beyond after a period of lull. That means an insider’s sale activity doesn’t necessarily mean investors should sell shares too.

Black Stone’s high yield of 9% is also appealing to income investors. As a master limited partnership (MLP), Black Stone distributes a significant portion of its earnings to shareholders. It expects to increase dividend (or distribution in MLP parlance) payout to over $2 per unit over the next five to 10 years. It paid a distribution of $1.28 per unit in 2025.

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.