Insider Sells Approximately 10,000 Shares of Cosmetics Maker, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Hartnett sold 10,318 shares on June 4, 2026, generating a transaction value of ~$536,000 at around $51.94 per share.

The disposition represented 15.01% of her direct holdings, reducing her direct ownership to 58,408 shares post-transaction.

The transaction involved only direct holdings, with no shares attributed to indirect entities or derivative securities.

Hartnett retains 58,408 shares of Common Stock (direct), which can be converted to the transacted security; the cadence and size of this sale are consistent with a systematic reduction in available capacity over the past year.

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Jennifer Catherine Hartnett, Chief Commercial Officer at e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), reported the direct sale of 10,318 shares for a transaction value of approximately $536,000 according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 10,318 Transaction value $536,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 58,408 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $3.0 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($51.94); post-transaction value based on June 4, 2026 market close ($51.44).

Key questions

How did this transaction affect Hartnett's direct ownership stake in e.l.f. Beauty?

After selling 10,318 shares, Hartnett's direct holdings decreased by 15.01%, leaving her with 58,408 shares, which equates to a direct ownership value of ~$3.0 million as of June 4, 2026.

After selling 10,318 shares, Hartnett's direct holdings decreased by 15.01%, leaving her with 58,408 shares, which equates to a direct ownership value of ~$3.0 million as of June 4, 2026. Was this activity concentrated in any indirect entities or derivative securities?

No shares were attributed to indirect entities or derivative instruments in this filing; all shares disposed were held directly by Hartnett.

No shares were attributed to indirect entities or derivative instruments in this filing; all shares disposed were held directly by Hartnett. How does this sale compare to Hartnett's historical trade cadence and available capacity?

Since May of last year, Hartnett has made seven open-market sales totaling 54,142 shares, with the most recent sale size and frequency reflecting a systematic reduction as her available direct holdings declined from over 128,000 to below 60,000 shares.

Since May of last year, Hartnett has made seven open-market sales totaling 54,142 shares, with the most recent sale size and frequency reflecting a systematic reduction as her available direct holdings declined from over 128,000 to below 60,000 shares. What is the context for the remaining share class holdings?

Hartnett continues to hold 58,408 shares of Common Stock directly, representing both her remaining economic interest and her capacity for future transactions in this security class.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.64 billion Net income (TTM) $26.32 million Employees 633 1-year price change -56.10%

* 1-year price change calculated as of June 4, 2026.

Company snapshot

Offers a diversified portfolio of cosmetics and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brands are distributed through retail partners and direct-to-consumer e-commerce channels.

Generates revenue primarily through the sale of branded beauty and personal care products, leveraging both wholesale and direct-to-consumer models for global reach.

Serves a broad customer base in the beauty and personal care market, with a focus on product accessibility and digital engagement.

e.l.f. Beauty operates in the household and personal products industry, providing a range of cosmetics and skincare offerings. The company’s multi-brand strategy and omni-channel distribution support its presence in both domestic and international markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Jennifer Catherine Hartnett, Chief Commercial Officer at e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) recently sold about 10,000 shares of ELF stock for approximately $536,000. Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, ELF stock has struggled recently. After an incredible run from around $25/share in June 2022 to nearly $220/share in early 2024, shares of ELF have slumped by more than 77% over the last two years. Shares now trade at around $50/share.

One of the biggest factors in the stock’s decline has been the impact of tariffs. The company imports about 75% of its products from China. As a result, ELF’s operating margins have decreased significantly over the last two years as tariffs against China have taken effect. ELF’s operating margin in its most recent quarter was a meager 3%, down from an all-time high of 28% three years ago.

All that said, ELF stock still looks attractive on a valuation basis. Shares are trading at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 1.9x. That’s close to its five-year low of 1.8x from just a few weeks ago. What’s more, its current P/S ratio is well below its five-year average of 6.0x. The company is still growing revenue at a very impressive 35% year-over-year, suggesting that growth-oriented investors may be rewarded if the company can improve profitability.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends e.l.f. Beauty. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.