Insider Sells $71,000 Worth of Telehealth Stock, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

9,572 shares were sold for a total transaction value of approximately $71,000 on June 3, 2026.

The transaction represented 100.00% of Rodrigues's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to zero shares.

The sale involved only direct holdings, with no indirect or derivative securities remaining post-transaction.

This transaction completes a multi-period reduction in holdings, with recent trade size reflecting constrained remaining capacity, rather than a voluntary moderation.

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Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) delivers virtual care worldwide; a key insider recently exited their stake, according to the latest SEC filing.

Fernando M. Rodrigues, President of BetterHelp, reported a direct open-market sale of 9,572 shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) valued at approximately $71,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 9,572 Transaction value $70,833 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($7.40); post-transaction value based on June 3, 2026, market close ($7.09).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Rodrigues's historical trading activity?

This sale of 9,572 shares is the largest of Rodrigues's two reported open-market sales, with the previous being 3,558 shares; it also aligns with a full divestment of the remaining direct holdings.

This sale of 9,572 shares is the largest of Rodrigues's two reported open-market sales, with the previous being 3,558 shares; it also aligns with a full divestment of the remaining direct holdings. What does the 100% disposition indicate about Rodrigues's ownership exposure?

The transaction reduces Rodrigues's direct and indirect common stock holdings to zero, eliminating his immediate equity exposure to Teladoc Health as of June 3, 2026.

The transaction reduces Rodrigues's direct and indirect common stock holdings to zero, eliminating his immediate equity exposure to Teladoc Health as of June 3, 2026. How did the stock perform around the transaction date?

Shares were priced at $7.40 at the market open and closed at $7.09 on June 3, 2026; over the preceding year, the stock returned -3.03% as of the transaction date, indicating relatively flat performance through the holding period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close June 3, 2026) $7.40 Market capitalization $1.27 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.51 billion Net income (TTM) ($171.15 million)

* 1-year performance is calculated using June 3, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers virtual healthcare services, including telehealth, chronic condition management, expert medical services, and mental health solutions under brands such as Teladoc, Livongo, and BetterHelp.

Offers products and services under a platform-based model to employers, health plans, hospitals, health systems, insurance and financial services companies, and individual members.

Serves a diverse client base, including employers, health insurers, hospitals, health systems, and individual members in the United States and internationally.

Teladoc Health is a leading provider of virtual healthcare services, operating at scale with over 4,600 employees and a global footprint. The company’s strategy emphasizes comprehensive digital health solutions that integrate primary care, chronic disease management, and mental health offerings to address a broad spectrum of patient needs. Teladoc Health’s competitive advantage lies in its extensive platform, multi-specialty capabilities, and established relationships with large institutional customers.

What this transaction means for investors

The President of BetterHealth, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Teladoc (TDOC), recently sold 9,572 shares of Teladoc stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, Teladoc stock has struggled over the last three years. Shares have declined by 72% over this period, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -34.5%. That’s well below the S&P 500, which has generated a total return of nearly 80% over this same period, with a CAGR of 21.6%. Granted, Teladoc shares have stabilized recently, with shares down only 3% over the last 12 months.

Indeed, results have been mixed in recent months. In its latest earnings report, Teladoc beat revenue expectations, recording $614 million in first-quarter revenue. However, the company continues to struggle to turn a profit. Over the last 12 months, Teladoc’s net loss was ($171 million).

In summary, the stock remains in the midst of a restructuring, as the company shifts some of its focus away from a cash-pay model to an in-network, insurance model. If the company can pull off the transition, its 0.5x price-to-sales (P/S) ratio may appeal to some investors.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.