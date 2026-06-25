Insider Sells 5,595 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Worth $261,000

Key Points

5,595 shares sold for a total transaction value of ~$261,000 on May 19, 2026, at a reported price of around $46.69 per share.

This transaction represented 28.44% of Hernandez’s direct holdings at the time of sale, reducing his direct ownership to 14,080 shares.

No indirect holdings or derivative securities were reported; all activity was in direct, non-derivative common stock.

Transaction size was at the upper end of Hernandez’s historical sell range, reflecting reduced capacity as direct holdings have declined over recent periods.

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Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV), a leader in vacation ownership, reported a sale by insider Carlos Hernandez amid ongoing reductions in direct holdings. Hernandez disclosed the sale of common stock in an open-market transaction, as detailed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,595 Transaction value $261K Post-transaction shares (direct) 14,080 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $649K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($46.69); post-transaction value based on direct holdings valued at $648,524.80 as of May 19, 2026 close.

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Hernandez’s prior transactions?

This sale of 5,595 shares is above the average for Hernandez’s past five sale events (mean: 4,733 shares) and near the upper historical range (max: 8,293 shares), indicating larger sales have occurred as direct holdings have diminished.

This sale of 5,595 shares is above the average for Hernandez’s past five sale events (mean: 4,733 shares) and near the upper historical range (max: 8,293 shares), indicating larger sales have occurred as direct holdings have diminished. What proportion of Hernandez’s holdings did this sale represent, and how has his capacity changed over time?

The sale represented 28.44% of his direct holdings pre-transaction; remaining holdings now stand at 14,080 shares, a 37.3% retention ratio relative to levels in July 2023, reflecting ongoing net reductions in share count over the past two years.

The sale represented 28.44% of his direct holdings pre-transaction; remaining holdings now stand at 14,080 shares, a 37.3% retention ratio relative to levels in July 2023, reflecting ongoing net reductions in share count over the past two years. Were any indirect or derivative interests involved in this transaction?

No; the transaction exclusively involved direct, non-derivative common shares, with no reported activity via trusts, LLCs, or options.

No; the transaction exclusively involved direct, non-derivative common shares, with no reported activity via trusts, LLCs, or options. Does the timing or method of this sale indicate any change in trading cadence or intent?

The sale fits the observed historical cadence for Hernandez, who has executed two open-market sales in the past fifteen months, with transaction sizes and pacing consistent with a pattern of systematic diversification as available shares decrease.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.18 billion Net income (TTM) $179.00 million 1-year price change 10.93%

* 1-year price change calculated using May 19, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers vacation ownership intervals, points-based vacation clubs, resort management, and consumer financing services under the Hilton Grand Vacations and Diamond Clubs brands.

Generates revenue primarily from real estate sales, club management fees, and financing of timeshare purchases.

Serves leisure travelers and vacation club members, with a customer base of approximately 333,000 members across 154 properties in the United States.

Hilton Grand Vacations operates as a leading timeshare and vacation ownership company, leveraging the Hilton brand to attract and retain a substantial member base. The company’s integrated model combines real estate sales, club management, and consumer financing, supporting diversified revenue streams and operational scale. Strategic focus on branded experiences and club-based offerings positions Hilton Grand Vacations to capture recurring income and maintain competitive differentiation in the vacation ownership sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Hernandez’s recent sale of Hilton Grand Vacations stock is the latest in a series of sales transactions since July 2023. Although the filing does not reveal why he sold the stock, the performance of the consumer discretionary stock may offer some clues.

Since Hernandez joined the company in August 2020, the stock has risen by just under 130%. Unfortunately, all of that gain occurred during the first year he was with the company. Since the middle of 2021, Hilton Grand Vacations’ stock has traded in a range.

Moreover, it does not pay a dividend. Also, even if the 12% revenue growth in the first quarter of 2026 inspires confidence, the 1% increase in revenue for all of 2025 may have disappointed shareholders like Hernandez.

Thus, the fact that he has steadily reduced his position in the stock since 2023 should probably not come as a surprise. Still, the move is likely not reassuring to other investors who might want to buy or hold this stock to reconsider.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.