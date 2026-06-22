Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Check Point Software Worth $3.5 Million, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

25,000 shares were sold for a total value of approximately ~$3.51 million at a weighted average price of around $140.28 per share on June 2, 2026.

The sale represented 86.18% of Yoav Chelouche's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership from 29,008 to 4,008 shares.

This transaction was effected through the exercise of employee stock options, with all activity occurring in direct accounts; no indirect or trust holdings were involved.

Chelouche retains 4,008 ordinary shares (direct) post-transaction.

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On June 2, 2026, Director Yoav Chelouche of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) reported the exercise and immediate sale of 25,000 ordinary shares through an options-related transaction, as detailed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 25,000 Transaction value ~$3.5 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 4,008 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$561K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($140.28); post-transaction value based on June 2, 2026, market close ($140.07).

Key questions

How does this transaction affect Yoav Chelouche’s ownership in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd?

Following the sale, direct holdings decreased from 29,008 to 4,008 shares, representing an 86.18% reduction in Chelouche’s direct ownership position.

Following the sale, direct holdings decreased from 29,008 to 4,008 shares, representing an 86.18% reduction in Chelouche’s direct ownership position. Was this a direct sale or did it involve indirect entities or trusts?

All shares involved in this transaction were held and transacted directly by Chelouche; no indirect or trust accounts participated in this event.

All shares involved in this transaction were held and transacted directly by Chelouche; no indirect or trust accounts participated in this event. What was the structure and context of the transaction?

This was an options-driven event in which Chelouche exercised employee stock options for 25,000 ordinary shares and sold the resulting shares immediately, providing liquidity without affecting indirect ownership channels.

This was an options-driven event in which Chelouche exercised employee stock options for 25,000 ordinary shares and sold the resulting shares immediately, providing liquidity without affecting indirect ownership channels. Does Chelouche retain a meaningful economic interest after this transaction?

Although the direct shareholding is now 4,008 shares, Chelouche maintains additional economic exposure through vested and unvested stock options, which are convertible into ordinary shares upon exercise and vesting.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-06-02) $140.28 Revenue (TTM) $2.76 billion Net income (TTM) $1.06 billion 1-year price change -41.83%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 2nd, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity products, including network, endpoint, data, and cloud security solutions, as well as security gateways and threat prevention technologies.

Serves a global customer base ranging from small and medium-sized businesses to large enterprises, data centers, and telecommunications providers.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of IT security solutions, focusing on integrated cyber defense across networks, endpoints, and cloud environments. The company leverages its Infinity Architecture to deliver advanced threat prevention and zero-day protection, positioning itself as a key player in the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

With a scalable product portfolio and a diverse global customer base, Check Point emphasizes innovation and comprehensive coverage to address the complex security needs of organizations worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

Yoav Chelouche, Director at Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP), recently sold about 25,000 shares of Check Point stock for approximately $3.5 million. Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, let’s review Check Point’s recent stock performance. Shares of the cybersecurity company have been up and down over the last three years. Overall, Check Point stock is virtually unchanged, recording a total return of -2% during this period and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.6%. That’s well below what the S&P 500 has achieved over the same period, with a total return of 78% and a CAGR of 21.3%.

However, most of this underperformance has come in the last 12 months, with Check Point stock down about 44%. As a result, the stock’s valuation is now reaching multi-year lows. Its current price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is 4.9x. That’s very close to its five-year low of 4.4x, last reached only a month ago. Similarly, its current P/S ratio is well below its five-year average of 7.6x, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Part of the reason why the company’s stock has come under pressure is the discovery and exploitation of a vulnerability within Check Point’s software.

In summary, the company’s stock has suffered due to negative headlines. This may present an opportunity for long-term investors who see value in Check Point shares at its current level.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Check Point Software Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.