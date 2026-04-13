Insider Sells 200K Shares of Biotech Company Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

Key Points

200,000 Class A shares were sold for a transaction value of `$904,000 at around $4.52 per share on April 6, 2026.

The sale accounted for 79.0% of Wentworth's direct Class A holdings, reducing direct ownership from 253,000 to 53,000 shares.

The transaction involved exercise of options with immediate sale, with no indirect entities involved.

Wentworth retains Stock Option (Right to Buy): 700,000 shares (direct), which can be converted to Class A Common Stock.

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Kerry Wentworth, Chief Regulatory Officer (CRO) of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB), reported the sale of 200,000 shares of Class A Common Stock for a total of approximately $904,000 on April 6, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 200,000 Transaction value ~$904K Post-transaction shares (direct) 53,000 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$236K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($4.52); post-transaction value based on April 6, 2026 market close ($4.45).

Key questions

What percentage of direct Class A holdings did this sale represent?

This transaction reduced Wentworth's direct Class A Common Stock position by 79.05%, moving from 253,000 to 53,000 shares.

This transaction reduced Wentworth's direct Class A Common Stock position by 79.05%, moving from 253,000 to 53,000 shares. Was this transaction linked to derivative activity or indirect entities?

The sale followed the exercise of options with immediate disposition of shares, and involved only direct ownership with no participation by family trusts or other indirect entities.

The sale followed the exercise of options with immediate disposition of shares, and involved only direct ownership with no participation by family trusts or other indirect entities. Does Wentworth retain a material economic interest in Nuvation Bio after the sale?

Yes, Wentworth continues to hold 700,000 directly owned stock options, which, if exercised, would convert into Class A shares and restore a substantial beneficial stake.

Yes, Wentworth continues to hold 700,000 directly owned stock options, which, if exercised, would convert into Class A shares and restore a substantial beneficial stake. How does the transaction relate to prior trading cadence and share capacity?

This is the first open-market sale in the recent period, with the large size explained by substantial pre-transaction holdings that allowed for liquidity without fully exiting the position.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 4/6/26) $4.45 Market capitalization $1.59 billion Revenue (TTM) $62.90 million Net income (TTM) -$204.63 million

* One-year performance metrics, if shown, use April 6, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Develops oncology-focused therapeutics, including lead candidates such as NUV-422 (CDK inhibitor), NUV-868 (BET inhibitor), and NUV-569 (Wee1 kinase inhibitor), as well as a drug-drug conjugate platform and adenosine receptor inhibitor.

Operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model, with growth dependent on clinical advancement and potential commercialization.

Targets healthcare providers, research institutions, and pharmaceutical partners within the oncology and biotechnology markets.

Nuvation Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative oncology therapeutics. With a diversified pipeline of small-molecule and targeted therapies, the company aims to address unmet medical needs in cancer treatment. The organization leverages its scientific expertise and robust research platform to advance novel drug candidates, positioning itself to compete in the evolving biotechnology sector.

What this transaction means for investors

When insiders, such as the CRO of a clinical-stage biotech, sell a large block of their own company’s shares, other investors take note. However, such sales are a normal, planned event for executives who receive stock options as part of their compensation, and this is a prime example.

Kerry Wentworth, CRO of Nuvation Bio, recently sold 200,000 shares after exercising options, thereby locking in profits. He retains 53,000 shares as well as 700,000 options, so there appears to be no connection to market sentiment around the stock’s future performance.

Nuvation Bio has promising treatments in its pipeline, as well as revenue from its oncology medication, Ibtrozi. Although the company had a full-year net loss of approximately $204.6 million, this is typical for a biotech investing heavily in R&D. Like other companies in the sector, much depends on the success of its pipeline, which makes it a stock best suited for long-term investors with a high tolerance for risk.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.