Insider Sells 10,000 Shares as Photronics Posts $225 Million Quarter

Key Points

A director at Photronics reported selling 10,000 shares for $451,000 on April 15, 2026.

This sale represented 2.59% of Kang Jyh Lee's direct common stock holdings at the time, as reported in the Form 4.

The transaction involved only direct ownership; no indirect entities or derivative securities were affected.

Kang Jyh Lee retains 375,850 shares of Common Stock directly.

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Director Kang Jyh Lee reported the sale of 10,000 shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) on April 15, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 10,000 Transaction value $451,000 Post-transaction common stock shares (direct) 375,850 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $17.2 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($45.10); post-transaction value based on April 15, 2026 market close ($45.10).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Kang Jyh Lee's historical trading activity?

The 10,000-share sale is only slightly below the historical mean sale size of 11,644 shares per transaction, suggesting the transaction is in line with the established selling pattern.

The 10,000-share sale is only slightly below the historical mean sale size of 11,644 shares per transaction, suggesting the transaction is in line with the established selling pattern. What proportion of remaining capacity does this trade represent?

With 375,850 shares remaining directly after the sale, this transaction utilized 2.59% of available direct common stock holdings.

With 375,850 shares remaining directly after the sale, this transaction utilized 2.59% of available direct common stock holdings. Did the transaction involve any indirect holdings, trusts, or derivative securities?

No; the activity was limited solely to direct ownership of Common Stock, with no participation by trusts or the exercise of options.

No; the activity was limited solely to direct ownership of Common Stock, with no participation by trusts or the exercise of options. Is there any indication of a shift in cadence or an acceleration in the selling pattern?

Sell-only trades have occurred regularly, and the trade size remains consistent with the historical average, indicating no abnormal escalation beyond what is explained by reduced holdings capacity.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $862.22 million Net income (TTM) $136.49 million 1-year price change 173.80%

*1-year performance calculated using April 15, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Photronics manufactures and sells photomask products used in the production of integrated circuits and flat panel displays, serving global semiconductor and electronics markets.

The firm generates revenue primarily through the sale of photomasks, which are critical consumables in semiconductor and display fabrication, supporting both volume manufacturing and advanced technology nodes.

Main customers include semiconductor and flat panel display manufacturers, designers, foundries, and other high-performance electronics producers worldwide.

Photronics is a leading supplier of photomasks, essential components in the semiconductor and display manufacturing process. The company leverages a global footprint to serve major electronics and semiconductor manufacturers, supporting both legacy and advanced technology requirements.

What this transaction means for investors

This director’s recent sale doesn’t seem to signal any loss of confidence. Given past selling, the move seems routine, with consistent sizing and no urgency that suggests a departure from past practices. More importantly, the core business is performing well. Photronics recently posted quarterly revenues of $225.1 million, marking a 6% increase year over year. Net income remained flat at $42.9 million, with operating margins around 24%.



Meanwhile, the company's high-end integrated circuit (IC) revenue grew by 7%, and they are actively working on expanding their capacity and diversifying their locations. This context is significant because photomasks play a vital but often overlooked role in semiconductor manufacturing. And as demand shifts toward more advanced processes, the ability to maintain consistency and execution becomes even more critical than merely chasing high growth numbers. Long-term investors should keep an eye on that demand and overall margins as expansion efforts progress.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.