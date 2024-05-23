Insider Selling: James C Smith Unloads $4.55M Of Gartner Stock

Disclosed on May 22, James C Smith, Board Member at Gartner (NYSE:IT), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday outlined that Smith executed a sale of 10,000 shares of Gartner with a total value of $4,551,983.

In the Thursday's morning session, Gartner's shares are currently trading at $449.39, experiencing a down of 0.56%.

About Gartner

Based in Stamford, Conn., Gartner provides independent research and analysis on information technology and other related technology industries. Its research is delivered to clients' desktops in the form of reports, briefings, and updates. Typical clients are chief information officers and other business executives who help plan companies' IT budgets. Gartner also provides consulting services. The Company operates through three business segments, namely Research, Conferences and Consulting. The company generates majority of the revenue from Research segment.

Breaking Down Gartner's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Gartner's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.55% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 68.81%, indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 2.69, Gartner showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Gartner's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.1. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 44.88 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Gartner's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 6.01 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Gartner's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 27.38, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Gartner's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.