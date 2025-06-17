Insider Selling: Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Unloads $1.54M Of Bristow Group Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on June 16, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP, 10% Owner at Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: LP's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday unveiled the sale of 45,857 shares of Bristow Group. The total transaction value is $1,535,640.

During Tuesday's morning session, Bristow Group shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $34.11.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc is the provider of vertical flight solutions. The group provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. Its business comprises three reportable segments: Offshore Energy Services, Government Services, and Other Services. Its customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Ireland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the UK, and the U.S. offshore energy customers use services to transport personnel to, from and between offshore energy installations.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Bristow Group

Revenue Growth: Bristow Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.99%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 64.89% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 0.95, Bristow Group showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.02, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 8.75 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.71 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Bristow Group's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 6.95, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

