An Insider Is Selling Shares of This 50-Year-Old Homebuilder. Should Investors Be Concerned?

Key Points

Executive Vice President and CFO Phillip Creek exercised and sold 11,000 options for M/I Homes stock in the open market over two days for a total transaction value of $1,474,162.24 at a price of $134.01 per share.

The transaction was entirely direct, with no indirect (e.g., trust or entity) involvement, and all shares derived from option exercises with immediate sale.

M/I Homes stock has returned 184.3% over the past five years, and market conditions appear cautiously optimistic for homebuilders.

10 stocks we like better than M/I Homes ›

Phillip G. Creek, Executive Vice President and CFO, executed a derivative transaction involving the exercise and immediate sale of 11,000 common shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) across Jan. 30 and Feb. 2, 2026, for a total consideration of approximately $1.5 million, as detailed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 11,000 Transaction value ~$1.5 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 27,071 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$3,616,685.60

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Phillip Creek’s historical trading activity?

The 11,000-share derivative-driven sale is notably larger than Creek's recent median open-market sales, which were around 5,894 shares in the past 15 sell-only events, but aligns with the pattern of larger trades occurring as share capacity diminishes.

The 11,000-share derivative-driven sale is notably larger than Creek's recent median open-market sales, which were around 5,894 shares in the past 15 sell-only events, but aligns with the pattern of larger trades occurring as share capacity diminishes. What is the significance of the derivative context in this transaction?

All 11,000 shares sold were acquired via option exercise and immediately liquidated, indicating that the transaction was not a discretionary open-market sale from long-held stock but rather the monetization of expiring or vested equity awards.

All 11,000 shares sold were acquired via option exercise and immediately liquidated, indicating that the transaction was not a discretionary open-market sale from long-held stock but rather the monetization of expiring or vested equity awards. How has Creek’s ownership in M/I Homes changed as a result?

Following the transaction, Creek's direct holdings fell to 27,071 shares, representing just 9.4% of his direct share count as of May 2023 and an estimated 0.10% of the company’s outstanding shares as of the latest filing.

Following the transaction, Creek's direct holdings fell to 27,071 shares, representing just 9.4% of his direct share count as of May 2023 and an estimated 0.10% of the company’s outstanding shares as of the latest filing. Does this sale signal any change to Creek’s selling capacity or future activity?

With post-transaction direct holdings below 30,000 shares and no indirect holdings remaining, Creek's ability to execute similarly large sales is structurally limited going forward without additional equity awards or grants.

Company overview

Metric Value Net income (TTM) $402.9 million Employees 1,801 1-year price change 6.2%

Company snapshot

Designs, builds, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes, with additional revenue from mortgage origination and title services.

Operates an integrated model encompassing land acquisition, development, home construction, and financial services, generating revenue from both home sales and related services.

Targets first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury homebuyers across multiple U.S. states.

M/I Homes is a leading U.S. residential homebuilder operating across key growth markets in the Midwest, South, and Southeast. The company leverages a vertically integrated approach, controlling the entire value chain from land acquisition through construction to mortgage and title services.

What this transaction means for investors

The 11,000 shares Creek sold at the end of January and beginning of February were part of an exercise and sell maneuver in which the insider exercised options to purchase shares and then sold them on the open market. According to the SEC filing, these options had vested in February 2025. Later in the month, Creek added an additional tranche of shares and has sold some of them. As of the latest transaction on Feb. 20, Creek directly owned 30,918 shares of M/I Homes.

M/I Homes had had a middling performance year over year as of Feb. 2, returning 6.2% compared to the S&P 500’s 15.5% total return over the same period. Year to date as of Feb. 26, the stock is up more than 10%, crushing the nearly flat performance of the benchmark index. Its five-year return is even more impressive, at 184.3%, landing the company among the top housing stock candidates.

The 50-year-old homebuilder operates in a dynamic market environment. The U.S. faces a housing shortage, which should signal strong demand for its products, and the Federal Reserve has hinted at lowering interest rates again this year, which could entice new homebuyers. Yet both consumer prices and stock market valuations remain elevated, and concerns about tariffs, supply chains issues, and other economic factors shouldn’t be overlooked.

Should you buy stock in M/I Homes right now?

Before you buy stock in M/I Homes, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and M/I Homes wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $445,995!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,198,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 26, 2026.

Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.