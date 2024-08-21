Insider Selling: ROSE ROBESON Unloads $455K Of SM Energy Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on August 20, by ROSE ROBESON, Director at SM Energy (NYSE:SM), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday outlined that ROBESON executed a sale of 10,000 shares of SM Energy with a total value of $455,000.

Monitoring the market, SM Energy's shares up by 1.13% at $44.66 during Wednesday's morning.

Get to Know SM Energy Better

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Operating primarily out of the United States, the company actively participates in joint ventures, prospects/leaseholds, and drill-to-earn opportunities. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from some of the United States' premier drilling locations. Drilling location interests have been traditionally obtained through oil and gas leases from third parties. SM Energy relies on its fleet of geologists, geophysicists, landmen, and engineers to help extract the full potential out of all properties held.

A Deep Dive into SM Energy's Financials

Revenue Growth: SM Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.9%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 50.07%, the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 1.83, SM Energy showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: SM Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.41, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 6.38 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 2.11 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): SM Energy's EV/EBITDA ratio at 3.59 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of SM Energy's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.