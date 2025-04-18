Insider Selling: Olivier Duha Unloads $5.27M Of Concentrix Stock

On April 17, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Olivier Duha, Director at Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) made an insider sell.

What Happened: Duha's decision to sell 108,843 shares of Concentrix was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $5,274,970.

The latest market snapshot at Friday morning reveals Concentrix shares down by 0.25%, trading at $47.33.

Delving into Concentrix's Background

Concentrix Corp is a technology enabled company specialized in customer engagement and customer management. The company provides end-to-end capabilities, including CX process optimization, technology innovation and design engineering, front- and back-office automation, analytics and business transformation services to clients in five industry verticals. The Company's verticals are technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, and healthcare. Geographically, the company operates in Philippines, Unites States, India, Frances and Others. Maximum revenue is from Technology and consumer electronics industry and geographically from Philippines.

Breaking Down Concentrix's Financial Performance

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Concentrix faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.27% in revenue growth as of 28 February, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 36.08% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Concentrix's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.04.

Debt Management: Concentrix's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.22.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 11.89 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.32 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.77, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

