Insider Selling: MICHAEL HARTNETT Unloads $3.63M Of RBC Bearings Stock

It was reported on September 18, that MICHAEL HARTNETT, President and CEO at RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that HARTNETT sold 12,503 shares of RBC Bearings. The total transaction amounted to $3,630,287.

During Thursday's morning session, RBC Bearings shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $292.16.

Discovering RBC Bearings: A Closer Look

RBC Bearings Inc is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries. The offering includes plain bearings, roller bearings, ball bearings, and engineered products. The end market is the United States of America. The company has two reportable segments: Aerospace Defense segment represents the end markets for the company's highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications; and Industrial segment represents the end markets for the company's engineered bearings and precision components used in various industrial applications. It derives maximum revenue from Industrial Segment.

Financial Milestones: RBC Bearings's Journey

Revenue Growth: RBC Bearings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 45.29%, reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): RBC Bearings's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.92.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.42.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 43.03, RBC Bearings's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 5.41, RBC Bearings's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 20.42 reflects market recognition of RBC Bearings's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of RBC Bearings's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.