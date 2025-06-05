Insider Selling: Mark A Stevens Unloads $149.09M Of NVIDIA Stock

Mark A Stevens, Board Member at NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), disclosed an insider sell on June 4, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Stevens's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled the sale of 1,060,836 shares of NVIDIA. The total transaction value is $149,094,296.

In the Thursday's morning session, NVIDIA's shares are currently trading at $141.78, experiencing a down of 0.1%.

Discovering NVIDIA: A Closer Look

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Financial Insights: NVIDIA

Revenue Growth: NVIDIA's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 69.18%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 60.52% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): NVIDIA's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.77.

Debt Management: NVIDIA's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 45.78 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 23.64 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): NVIDIA's EV/EBITDA ratio at 37.58 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Strong Buy May 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight

