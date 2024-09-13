Insider Selling: Leslie L Shoemaker Unloads $3.62M Of Tetra Tech Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on September 12, by Leslie L Shoemaker, EVP at Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of Tetra Tech. The total transaction amounted to $3,616,024.

Tetra Tech's shares are actively trading at $46.09, experiencing a up of 0.08% during Friday's morning session.

Discovering Tetra Tech: A Closer Look

Tetra Tech Inc provides consulting and engineering services for environmental, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development markets. It specializes in providing water-related services for public and private clients. It designs infrastructure, facilities, and other structures with complex plans and resource management. Tetra Tech has two reportable segments. Its Government Services Group (GSG) reportable segment primarily includes activities with U.S. government clients (federal, state and local) and activities with development agencies worldwide. Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) reportable segment primarily includes activities with U.S. commercial clients and international clients other than development agencies.

Financial Milestones: Tetra Tech's Journey

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tetra Tech's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.2% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 16.6%, indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Tetra Tech exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.32.

Debt Management: Tetra Tech's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.63, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 42.64, the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 2.44 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Tetra Tech's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 24.15, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

