Insider Selling: John Farahi Unloads $211K Of Monarch Casino & Resort Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on July 24, John Farahi, CEO at Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Farahi's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday unveiled the sale of 2,000 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort. The total transaction value is $211,560.

Monitoring the market, Monarch Casino & Resort's shares down by 0.19% at $108.0 during Thursday's morning.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc is engaged in providing the latest gaming, dining, and hospitality amenities. It owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Casinos, followed by Food & Beverage and Hotel Operations.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Monarch Casino & Resort

Revenue Growth: Monarch Casino & Resort displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.19%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 55.66% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Monarch Casino & Resort's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.47.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 25.64 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.78 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Monarch Casino & Resort's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 12.55, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MCRI

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Stifel Maintains Hold Hold Jul 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Jul 2025 Wells Fargo Upgrades Underweight Equal-Weight

