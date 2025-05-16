Insider Selling: JAMES ANDRASICK Unloads $143K Of Simpson Manufacturing Co Stock

JAMES ANDRASICK, Board Member at Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD), disclosed an insider sell on May 15, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: ANDRASICK's recent move involves selling 866 shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value is $143,219.

Simpson Manufacturing Co's shares are actively trading at $163.14, experiencing a down of 0.0% during Friday's morning session.

Delving into Simpson Manufacturing Co's Background

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc is a manufacturer of wood construction products. The company offers connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, prefabricated lateral systems, concrete construction products, adhesives, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder-actuated tools, and fiber-reinforced materials. Simpson Manufacturing markets its products to the residential, light industrial, and commercial construction markets as well as the remodeling and do-it-yourself markets. The Company is organized into three reporting segments defined by the regions namely North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company generates the majority of its revenue from wood products.

Financial Insights: Simpson Manufacturing Co

Revenue Growth: Simpson Manufacturing Co displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 46.77% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Simpson Manufacturing Co's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.86.

Debt Management: Simpson Manufacturing Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.25, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 21.24 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.07 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.63, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SSD

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Neutral Feb 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform Oct 2024 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform

